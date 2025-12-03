With Venugopal Watching, Pro-DK Shivakumar Slogans Ring Out in Mangaluru Amid Cong’s Unity Pitch

Bengaluru/Mangaluru: The Karnataka Congress’ internal power tussle spilled into public view once again on Wednesday as loud and coordinated pro-DK Shivakumar slogans dominated the political scene in Mangaluru even as senior leaders, including Home Minister G Parameshwara, insisted that all “minor differences” had been settled.

The dramatic show of strength unfolded at the Mangalore Airport, where AICC general secretary KC Venugopal arrived for a scheduled visit. The moment his convoy rolled out of the terminal, scores of Shivakumar supporters surrounded the vehicle, raising slogans of “DK! DK!”, “Next CM DK Shivakumar!” and “We want DKS!”.

The high-pitched sloganeering signals that the ongoing debate over leadership change in Karnataka is far from over despite attempts by the Congress top brass to downplay tensions.

‘Differences Resolved’: Parameshwara Dismisses CM-Dy CM Rift

Speaking in Bengaluru before leaving for Mangaluru, Home Minister G Parameshwara tried to dismiss reports of an escalating rift between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

“I don’t want to comment unnecessarily. It’s all over now. Whatever little difference was there, if it was there, has been resolved,” he told reporters, adding that he was heading to Mangaluru for an “unpolitical event” organised in honour of Narayana Guru.

Reacting to CM Siddaramaiah’s recent remark that “politics is not permanent”, Parameshwara said, “That is something everyone already knows.”

Asked whether the dissatisfaction from the recent breakfast meeting had been sorted out, he said, “You should ask them about that. We don’t know what was discussed inside. I think everything has been clarified.”

Breakfast Diplomacy On, But Tensions Linger

A day earlier, CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar held their second breakfast meeting in Bengaluru, a follow-up to their earlier idli-sambar and upma meeting, this time featuring nati chicken and idlis hosted at Shivakumar’s residence.

After the meeting, Siddaramaiah reaffirmed unity at the top. “Me and DK Shivakumar are united. We will run the government together in the future as well. All our MLAs are united… We work together and we will bring the party back to power,” he had said.

However, when asked directly about whether Shivakumar will be the next Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah had softened the matter by saying, “When the high command says.”

Slogans Overshadow Top Brass’ Bid To Restore Calm

Despite repeated instructions from the high command to avoid fuelling speculation over a power transfer, Wednesday’s scenes in Mangaluru made it evident that the Shivakumar camp is unwilling to stay quiet.

The slogans at the airport, raised in full view of KC Venugopal, one of the central observers of Karnataka’s political situation, indicate continuing pressure on the party to consider the long-pending demand that Shivakumar be elevated to the top post.

The Assembly session is set to begin soon and Wednesday’s loud display appears designed to send a message that DK Shivakumar’s supporters believe the time for his elevation is now.