'Mere Mitra Hai, Kabhi Kabhi Madat Kar Dete Hai': WATCH PM Modi's Light-Hearted Remark On Akhilesh Yadav In Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a fun banter while defending the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills in the Lok Sabha. The PM referred to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav as his “mitra” (friend), drawing smiles from MPs in the Parliament.

“Akhilesh ji mere mitra hai to kabhi kabhi meri madat kar dete hai (Akhilesh ji is my friend, so he sometimes help me)," PM Modi said. Reacting to the comment, Akhilesh Yadav was seen smiling merrily and folding his hands. His wife Dimple Yadav was also seen enjoying the Prime Minister's banter.

PM Modi's remarks came while addressing Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav's accusation that he (PM Mod) is from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) but does not pay heed to the interests of OBCs.

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