Published 23:00 IST, February 4th 2025

Woman Dies As Tree Falls Over Her In Uttarakhand's Haridwar: Police

A young woman died while her sister was seriously injured when a huge tree fell over them in Haridwar's BHEL area on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Haridwar: A young woman died while her sister was seriously injured when a huge tree fell over them in Haridwar's BHEL area on Tuesday, police said.

The tree fell near the Bhagat Singh Chowk over the sisters who were passing through the area on a two-wheeler, police personnel from the Ranipur Kotwali said.

One of them died on the spot and the other was seriously injured, they added.

The injured woman has been referred to a higher centre, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Aanchal, while the injured woman's name is Sonia, police said.

Updated 23:00 IST, February 4th 2025