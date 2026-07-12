Woman Gangraped by 6 Men During House Robbery in MP's Alirajpur, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and severely injured by a group of robbers who broke into her home in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district, police officials confirmed on Saturday.

The incident took place when a group of unidentified individuals forced their way into the victim's residence with the intent to commit robbery. According to local police, during the break-in, the suspects assaulted the woman and subjected her to sexual violence, leaving her with serious physical injuries before fleeing the scene.

Medical Status and Police Investigation

Following the attack, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing medical treatment. Hospital sources indicate that she is receiving intensive care for her injuries and remains under close medical observation.

Local police have registered a criminal case under relevant sections of the law, including burglary and sexual assault.

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Official Action

Senior police officials visited the spot to oversee the initial investigation. Forensic teams have collected samples from the house, and multiple police units have been deployed to track down the suspects. A region-wide manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the individuals involved in the crime.