Woman Objects To Husband's Extramarital Affair, He Slits Her Throat With Paper Cutter

Meerut: A man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat with a paper cutter when she objected to his extramarital affair. The incident took place in the Lisari Gate area in Meerut. The victim was found dead in a pool of blood inside her home at around 8 am on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Lisari Gate area of Meerut, where the victim, Kausar, was found lying in a pool of blood inside her home around 8 am on Friday.

Attempt To Cover Up

Initially, the case was suspected to be the work of an unidentified attacker using a sharp weapon. The police said that the accused, the victim's husband Saqib, attempted to cover up the crime by portraying it as a robbery. At the time, the couple’s three young daughters were present in the house. Saqib allegedly instructed one of them to tell authorities that robbers had entered and killed their mother.

Investigators said Kausar had been objecting to her husband’s alleged affair, which had led to frequent disputes. On the day of the incident, Saqib allegedly slit her throat with a paper cutter while she was asleep.

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After the murder, he reportedly tried to mislead both police and family members by fabricating a story about an unknown assailant and even went to the extent of staging grief to avoid suspicion. However, inconsistencies in his statements raised suspicion during questioning.

Police said Saqib kept changing his version of events before eventually confessing during sustained interrogation. The murder weapon was later recovered based on his disclosure and Saqib was arrested.

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