Woman Gets Husband’s Phone Snatched to Delete 'Intimate Photos' With Lover

New Delhi: In a shocking case, a woman in Delhi allegedly orchestrated phone snatching of her husband’s mobile phone to erase intimate photos she had shared with her lover. The incident took place in the Sultanpur area of South Delhi on June 19.

According to the police, the woman conspired with two men to execute the plan. She reportedly provided them with details about her husband's daily commute and work schedule to facilitate the phone theft.

"To retrieve and erase the images, she orchestrated the snatching," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

Following the incident, a PCR call was received reporting a phone snatching near the Old UK Paint Factory on Main Market Road in Sultanpur. The investigation began with surveillance footage, where the pillion rider involved in the snatching was seen wearing a blue T-shirt.

An Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) scan from nearby Vasant Kunj revealed the scooter's registration number. Authorities discovered that the vehicle had been rented for a single day from Daryaganj.

Using the rental agreement and Aadhaar-linked information, police traced the suspects to Balotra in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

One of the accused, Ankit Gahlot, was later arrested. During questioning, he confessed that the woman had asked them to steal her husband's phone to help her delete incriminating content.

After committing the theft, the two men checked into a hotel in Old Delhi in an attempt to avoid capture, the DCP added.