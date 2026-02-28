Raped By Boyfriend, Then By Stranger Offering 'Help': Odisha Woman Killed After Being Raped Twice In 1 Day | Image: shutterstock

Jagatsinghpur: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped twice in a single day and later killed after being thrown off a four-storey building in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on February 22 after the woman left her home intending to elope with her boyfriend. Her boyfriend had allegedly asked her to meet him at a temple, promising marriage. Instead, he reportedly took her to a secluded location, raped her and abandoned her at the Rahama bus stand.

Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Ankit Kumar Verma said that while the victim was waiting at the bus stand, another man, a resident of Jharkhand, approached her and offered her lift on his motorcycle. Police alleged that the man took her to the rooftop of his rented accommodation in Paradip town, where he also raped her.

The accused then allegedly pushed the woman from the rooftop of his four-storey building, resulting in her death. Her body was recovered the following morning, police said.

Both accused have been arrested and booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping, rape and murder. Further investigation is underway.

BJD president and Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik strongly condemned the crime and demanded justice. In a post on X, the former Chief Minister questioned the state of law and order in Odisha, asking, “How many more innocent lives will be lost? From underage girls to differently-abled young women, no one is safe. So, is the rule of law still in place in the state?”

