Woman Scammed Of Rs 93,600 While Booking Hotel Online, Shares Video

New Delhi: A woman named Shreya Mitra lost Rs 93,600 while attempting to book a hotel stay through a fake Google listing. Mitra shared her ordeal uploading a video on her social media account.

Shreya Mitra, a content creator, was planning a trip to Puri and searched for hotels online. She came across a listing for Mayfair Heritage Puri and, trusting its legitimacy, clicked on the first result. After finding the contact details, she called the number and discussed booking her stay.

The scammers sent her pictures and details of the room, convincing her to complete the booking process by sending the necessary payment. They even sent her a fake invoice, but when she requested an email confirmation, they cited a system outage as an excuse. The next morning, she received another call from the scammers, directing her to open the Google Pay app, click on 'Pay', and enter a provided booking ID which is 5-6 digit number to receive confirmation. However, her suspicions grew, and she refused to do the same.

Woman Scammed Booking Hotel Online

After Realising she had been trapped, Mitra searched for the official contact details of Mayfair Heritage Puri and reached out to verify the booking. The hotel's response confirmed that the listing she had used was absolutely fake.

The Google listing has been taken down by the cyber crime department and further investigation is underway.

Shreya shared her ordeal on Instagram, warning others to be cautious while booking hotels online. She emphasized the importance of verifying the official website, cross-checking contact details, and avoiding upfront payments to unknown sources.