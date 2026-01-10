Woman Shot Dead in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, Police Suspect Family Dispute

New Delhi: A woman named Rachna Yadav was shot dead in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday. According to the police, the murder seems linked to a family dispute or personal enmity from her village, Balsua, where her husband, Vijender Yadav, was murdered earlier in 2023.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhisham Singh said, "We received a PCR call today at 11:00 am that a lady named Rachna Yadav, who lives here in Shalimar Bagh, had been shot... When she was coming from a neighbour's house... someone shot her in the head, and she died. The background of this case concerns the village of Balsua. She is from there, and her husband, whose name is Vijender Yadav, was murdered there, perhaps in 2023 or 2022."

Police are gathering additional information and conducting further investigations. “We are currently gathering details about that. It seems to be related to some personal enmity or a family dispute from Balsua village. We are conducting further investigation...” said Bhisham Singh.

The deceased is survived by her two daughters: the elder is married, and the younger lives with her mother. The police also informed us that “all possible angles are being investigated in the case.” The police said that Yadav was a resident of the same area where he was killed and had several criminal cases registered against him.

"The victim was shot four to five times.

Police said they had received no information about the accused involved in the incident and have initiated an investigation to identify and trace them.

They had filed a case against unidentified individuals, and efforts to apprehend the accused were initiated.