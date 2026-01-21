Woman Who Uploaded 'Sexual Misconduct' Video That Led To Kozhikode Man's Suicide Arrested

Kozhikode: In a significant development, the Kozhikode Medical College police have arrested Shimjitha Musthafa, an activist associated with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), for her alleged role in the death of a 42-year-old man who died by suicide.

Shimjitha, a former panchayat member from Vadakara, was arrested on Wednesday from a relative's house in Vadakara after being on the run for several days.

Her arrest follows the tragic death of Deepak U., a sales manager from Govindapuram, who was found dead at his home on Sunday.

The Viral Video

The controversy began on January 16, when Shimjitha uploaded an 18-second video to Instagram and Facebook. In the clip, which gathered over two million views, she accused Deepak of sexual misconduct while travelling on a crowded bus to Kannur.

Advertisement

However, public sentiment quickly shifted as many viewers pointed out that the video appeared to show Deepak's elbow accidentally brushing against her chest due to the heavy rush on the bus, an incident widely described as accidental by fellow passengers and bus staff.

Despite this, Shimjitha stated in her posts that the act was intentional, leading to a massive social media trial and intense online bullying directed at Deepak.

Advertisement

Legal Action and Arrest

Following Deepak’s suicide, his grieving family approached the District Police Chief, alleging that the false accusations and public humiliation drove him to take his own life. Police subsequently registered a case under Section 108 (Abetment of Suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Before her arrest, Shimjitha had moved the District Court seeking pre-arrest bail, but she was taken into custody before the plea could be heard.

Following her arrest in Vadakara, she was taken to a local hospital for a mandatory medical examination and is expected to be produced before a magistrate.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the case, ordering a high-level inquiry headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (North Zone).

The commission has demanded a detailed report, highlighting concerns over "cyber-bullying" and the misuse of social media for character assassination.