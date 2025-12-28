Updated 28 December 2025 at 17:42 IST
Woman’s Body Found Tied And Stuffed in Bag at Noida Dumping Yard; Probe Underway
A young woman's body, believed to be 22-25 years old, was discovered in a bag at a garbage yard in Noida's Sector 142, raising alarms. Her hands and feet were tied, indicating a potential murder. The police responded quickly and sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause and time of death.
New Delhi: The body of an unidentified young woman was found stuffed inside a bag and dumped at a garbage yard in Noida’s Sector 142 on Saturday, triggering alarm among local residents and authorities.
According to police, the victim is believed to be between 22 and 25 years old. Her hands and feet were found tied, raising strong suspicion of murder. The bag containing the body was reportedly lying amid a pile of garbage at the dumping ground.
Police officials said they reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the discovery. “The body of an unidentified woman was found in a bag at the Sector 142 dumping yard. The hands and feet were tied. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder”, an officer said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death and the time of the killing. Police teams are also scanning nearby CCTV footage and questioning sanitation workers and locals who frequent the area to trace how and when the body was dumped.
Efforts are underway to identify the woman, with police checking missing persons records and circulating details to nearby districts. A case has been registered, and investigators said all possible angles, including personal enmity and other criminal motives, are being examined.
Further details are expected after the post-mortem report and preliminary forensic findings.
