Spa Employee Gang-Raped By 6 After Owner Refuses Extortion Demand In Kerala's Thiruvalla, 2 Detained | Image: Republic

Kerala: A gang of six men allegedly gang-raped a woman employee at an Ayurveda spa after the management refused to meet their extortion demands in Thiruvalla, in the Pathanamthitta district.

The brutal assault, which took place in broad daylight on February 1, 2026, has sparked public outrage and raised serious questions regarding local law enforcement.

The Assault

The ordeal began when a criminal gang, led by a known offender under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAPPA), entered the spa and demanded Rs 50,000 as "protection money."

When the spa’s owner, a native of Thrissur, explained he could only afford Rs 10,000, the gang turned violent.

According to police reports and CCTV footage that has surfaced, the gang forcibly dragged a female receptionist into a private room.

The victim was stripped and subjected to a brutal gang rape as "punishment" for refusing payment.

A female customer present at the spa was also targeted, stripped, and sexually assaulted by members of the gang.

The perpetrators reportedly filmed the horrific acts on their mobile phones to silence the victims.

Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

After the victim's complaint, the Thiruvalla police conducted an investigation and arrested two primary suspects, Subin Alexander Chacko (29) and Berlin Das (38).

Subin Alexander is reportedly a repeat offender with a history of violent crime.

Authorities have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including gang rape and extortion.

While two are in custody, a search remains underway for the remaining four accomplices involved in the crime.