‘Women Like Sonam Will Be Encouraged to Commit Crimes’: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Mother Seeks Justice After SC Refuses to Stay Bail

New Delhi/Indore: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the key accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, allowing her to remain out on bail for the time being.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu heard the plea filed by the state of Meghalaya challenging the High Court order that granted bail to Sonam. The state sought an immediate stay on the bail, but the apex court declined the request after hearing arguments from both sides.

The court observed that it was prima facie inclined to stay the bail, noting that this was not a case where grounds of arrest were not provided to the accused. However, since Sonam is already out on bail, the bench decided against reversing the order at this stage, stating that the matter should be examined during the trial. The judges also took into account the period she had already spent in custody.

“No matter how heinous the crime is, bail is the rule and jail is the exception,” the bench remarked. The court expressed reservations about the manner in which the High Court handled the case and directed Sonam’s counsel to file a counter affidavit in response to the Meghalaya government’s plea. The matter is listed for further hearing next Thursday.

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Advocate Abhay Singh, representing Sonam Raghuvanshi, said the Supreme Court heard detailed arguments and declined the state’s request for a stay. “As a consequence, Sonam will remain out on bail,” he added.

Family Demands Justice and CBI Probe

The victim’s family in Indore expressed deep disappointment over the Supreme Court’s decision and renewed their appeal for a speedy trial and central investigation.

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Raja Raghuvanshi’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, said, “I request the Supreme Court to pronounce judgement in the case and put Sonam behind bars, so that Raja gets justice. I request Mohan Yadav and the Modi government for a CBI inquiry and early judgement in the case. If my son doesn’t get justice, women like Sonam will keep committing such crimes.”

Raja’s elder brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, echoed the family’s concerns: “We have hope that the Supreme Court will grant us relief. I appeal to PM Modi and the President for early judgement in the case. We have been demanding a CBI inquiry from the start. Due to police shortcomings and mistakes in the probe, we have still not got justice.”