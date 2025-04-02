Women Traffic Constables On Duty Abused and Assaulted in Heated Confrontation in Surat, 5 Arrested

Surat: Five people were arrested for allegedly abusing two female traffic officers and obstructing their duties, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred after the officers took a photograph of a driver violating the seatbelt rule.

Angered by the action, the accused gathered unlawfully and verbally abused the constables, even pushing one of them.

All five suspects were apprehended by the police.

Heated Confrontation Over Woman Cop Clicking Pics of Driver

According to a complaint filed by Constable Payal Dabhi, who is assigned to Circle 12 in Region 4 of the Surat traffic department, the incident took place on March 30.

Dabhi was stationed at Sudama Chowk in Mota Varachha as part of the 'Violation on Camera' initiative to penalize traffic violators.

She was accompanied by Constables Roshni Mukeshbhai and Falguni Rajeshbhai.

At around 10 a.m., Dabhi stopped a white hatchback after noticing the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. She took a photo of the driver and instructed him to wear the seatbelt.

Moments later, the driver returned with four men, who began arguing with Constable Dabhi.

The driver claimed the car belonged to his son and that the driver was his nephew. He demanded that Constable delete the photo and threatened to film and circulate a video of the officers.

When Constable Roshni intervened and told the men not to shout, they insisted that the police had no right to take photos and continued to demand that the picture be deleted.