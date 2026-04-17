'Women Wearing Shorts Distract Teachers, Invite Sexual Harassment': University VC's 'Fatherly' Advice Sparks Outrage

Chennai: A huge protest broke out at the Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) in Tiruchirappalli after Vice-Chancellor Professor V Nagaraj linked female students' clothes to sexual harassment. He claimed that women wearing shorts "invites sexual harassment" and is a "distraction" even for faculty members.

Students gathered outside the administrative block of the university, wearing shorts and raised slogans demanding a public apology from the VC, who had allegedly made a series of sexist remarks during a Class Representatives meeting. He apparently called his statements a “fatherly advice” for the students.

The protesting students issued a statement saying, “The Vice-Chancellor stated that women students wearing shorts ‘invites sexual harassment’ and constitutes a ‘distraction’ even for faculty members.” They also alleged that V Nagaraj expressed pride while giving ‘advice’ to students.

Notably, this is not the first time Nagaraj has made a controversial statement. While serving as a faculty member in National Law School of India University in 2016, he had made a similar sexist remark on a female student wearing shorts to class.

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Who Is V Nagaraj?

Professor Dr V Nagaraj is the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Tiruchirappalli. Dr Nagaraj has more than 32 years of teaching experience.

He earlier served as the Vice-Chancellor of the National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack, and the Vice-Chancellor of the Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

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