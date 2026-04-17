'Women Wearing Shorts Distract Teachers, Invite Sexual Harassment': University VC's 'Fatherly' Advice Sparks Outrage
Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) Vice-Chancellor V Nagaraj drew a huge outrage on the Tiruchirappalli campus after claiming that female students wearing shorts "invites sexual harassment" and is a "distraction" even for faculty members.
- India News
- 2 min read
Chennai: A huge protest broke out at the Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) in Tiruchirappalli after Vice-Chancellor Professor V Nagaraj linked female students' clothes to sexual harassment. He claimed that women wearing shorts "invites sexual harassment" and is a "distraction" even for faculty members.
Students gathered outside the administrative block of the university, wearing shorts and raised slogans demanding a public apology from the VC, who had allegedly made a series of sexist remarks during a Class Representatives meeting. He apparently called his statements a “fatherly advice” for the students.
The protesting students issued a statement saying, “The Vice-Chancellor stated that women students wearing shorts ‘invites sexual harassment’ and constitutes a ‘distraction’ even for faculty members.” They also alleged that V Nagaraj expressed pride while giving ‘advice’ to students.
Notably, this is not the first time Nagaraj has made a controversial statement. While serving as a faculty member in National Law School of India University in 2016, he had made a similar sexist remark on a female student wearing shorts to class.
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Who Is V Nagaraj?
Professor Dr V Nagaraj is the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Tiruchirappalli. Dr Nagaraj has more than 32 years of teaching experience.
He earlier served as the Vice-Chancellor of the National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack, and the Vice-Chancellor of the Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
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He was a Research Scholar at Vanderbilt Law School, USA, during 1994 and at Warwick University, UK, during 1997. He was also the Coordinator of the Centre for The Institute of Law and Ethics in Medicine (TILEM) at the Law School and was in charge of the Legal Services Clinic of NLSIU.
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