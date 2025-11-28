'Won't Compromise': Rajnath Singh Says India Will Give Befitting Reply To Any Threat To Its Security And Sovereignty

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue' in New Delhi highlighted India's growing defence capabilities and heaped praise on the armed forces for its readiness to face challenges by the neighbourhood while contributing to regional stability. Singh added India will always give befitting reply when it comes to sovereignty and the security of our country.

Defence Minister reiterated how we are living through a period of deep geopolitical uncertainty and the power centers are shifting. He added, "New alignments are being tested, and the nature of conflict itself is evolving," while speaking at the event.

Rajnath Singh further said India is a region where challenges emerge in many forms including terrorism crossing borders, support to extremist elements, attempt to alter status quo, among others. He added such complex situations require clarity of purpose. The Defence Minister asserted “But let me say clearly, when it comes to our sovereignty and the security of our people, we do not compromise".

Role Of Armed Forces

While highlighting the role of the armed forces, Rajnath Singh said that stronger, safer and developed India comes through the role of armed forces. He added that the government has been taking consistent steps to ensure that our armed forces are future-ready and that our nation moves forward with confidence. Singh stressed on strengthening border and maritime infrastructure to support both security and connectivity. Regarding modernisation of forces, Singh added they are being modernised through new platforms, technologies and structures. Furthermore, to ensure speed, transparency and accountability, procurement processes are also being reformed.

Advertisement

Singh on Viksit Bharat

Rajnath Singh further went on to add Sashakt, Surakshit and Viksit Bharat does not exist in isolation. He said in a bid to ensure that this positive influence translates into lasting strength, we are strengthening our national capacities with focused reforms.

Singh made these statement while speaking at The Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025 organised by the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies where the Dialogue centres on the national vision of Sashakt, Surakshit and Viksit Bharat. It examines India’s security challenges and technological frontiers in an increasingly contested global landscape.