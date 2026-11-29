New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for travelling to Chennai at short notice to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin over the proposed delimitation legislation, as the Congress stepped up efforts to prevent a possible split within the INDIA bloc.

With Stalin's apparent support for the Centre's proposed delimitation framework raising concerns within the Opposition alliance, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, is expected to meet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister shortly.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Sunday visit, BJP leader Tuhin Sinha questioned the Congress leader's urgency, suggesting that he could have taken another vacation instead.

“Instead of working so hard on Sunday, a better option for LOP would be to embark on another mysterious vacation and return after the bill has been passed. No way Congress party can betray the youth and women any further," Tuhin Sinha wrote.

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Rahul Gandhi Appeals To 'Brother Stalin' To Oppose Delimitation Bill

The Congress outreach comes after the DMK and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) appeared to move away from the INDIA bloc's opposition to the proposed constitutional amendment.

In a social media post ahead of the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said senior INDIA bloc leaders were travelling to Chennai to persuade Stalin and the DMK to oppose the delimitation bills.

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Referring to the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, Gandhi argued that the move could undermine democracy and give the BJP-RSS greater control over the country's electoral map.

"Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills.

An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage.

Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together."

Responding to Gandhi, Stalin thanked the Congress leader for acknowledging the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. However, he reiterated that Tamil Nadu's interests would remain the party's foremost consideration.

"My sincere thanks to Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States.

We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration.

We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans."

What Is The Centre's Delimitation Proposal?

The proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 aims to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum number of members to 850, with 35 seats going to Union Territories and up to 815 seats going to states. Additionally, it suggests raising the maximum number of members in state legislative assemblies from 500 to 650.

The administration has stated that the proposed framework will allow for larger parliamentary participation and the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies ahead of the 2029 elections.

The suggested framework calls for a uniform 50% increase in the number of seats while maintaining the current share of states in order to allay worries about potential disparities in state representation.

However, Rahul Gandhi has argued that the proposed expansion could allow the BJP to redraw electoral boundaries to its political advantage, a concern that has brought the question of state representation to the centre of the political debate.

KTR Questions Congress' Stand, Asks 'With What Face' It Will Meet Stalin

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) also questioned the Congress leadership's decision to meet Stalin, pointing to what he described as the party having abandoned the DMK chief two months ago.

Taking aim at Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, KTR questioned the circumstances behind the latest outreach and the change in political equations between the two parties.

“Kharge and Sonia Gandhi ji are going to meet Stalin ji. The same Stalin whom they dumped two months ago. So, with what face will they go, I don't know,” KTR remarked.

The BRS leader also sought clarity on the Congress' position regarding the 24 per cent reservation demand. He questioned whether the party wanted to bring down the proposed percentage to 19 per cent or reduce the number of seats.

“What is it that the Congress is supporting? I don't understand. Now, what does Congress want? Does Congress want to reduce that 24 per cent? Does it want to make it 19 per cent? Does it want to cut our seats?” he asked.

KTR added that he would welcome the Congress demanding a higher reservation percentage, such as 34 per cent, instead of 24 per cent, but questioned the lack of clarity in its position.

“If it comes to Congress saying not 24 per cent, we'll demand 34 per cent or demand some other percentage, then that's a good thing. What the problem is, I don't understand,” he said.