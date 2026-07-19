World Cup Final Night Out: Maharashtra Grants Special 4 AM Closing For Bars And Restaurants

Mumbai: Football fever is set to keep Maharashtra awake well past midnight, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 final scheduled in the early hours. Ahead of the Argentina and Spain final face-off in the 2026 World Cup, the Maharashtra government has stepped in with a one-night relaxation to ensure soccer fans can watch the showpiece without rushing out of venues.

The government has granted hotels, restaurants and cafes across the state, including in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other major cities, special permission to remain open until 4 am on the day of the final. The decision is squarely for late-night viewers who would otherwise have to leave mid-match due to regular closing times.

The government officials stated that the exemption has been issued only for the World Cup final and will not apply to other fixtures or regular days. Meanwhile, the government's move for millions of fans across Maharashtra means the chance to cheer, chant and celebrate the climax of world football without watching the clock.

Late-Night Exemption For Final Only

The Maharashtra government has confirmed that all licensed hospitality establishments will be allowed extended hours specifically for the final match. The relaxation covers the entire state, with Mumbai expected to see the biggest turnout given its concentration of sports bars, cafes and fan zones.

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The administration clarified that the permission is a targeted decision, not a blanket change to state licensing laws. “This special exemption is only for the final match,” a government statement noted, underlining that normal timings will resume immediately afterwards. Amidst the government's decision, anticipation builds for a final that will be broadcast in the early hours of the morning in India. By pushing the cut-off to 4 am, the administration hopes to support the hospitality sector while giving fans a safe, regulated space to gather.

The restaurant and hotel owners have lauded the government's decision, asserting that the announcement provides a timely boost. Many venues in Mumbai and beyond had already begun planning screenings, special menus and late-night service for the final, but were constrained by standard closing hours.

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The officials emphasised that with the new window, establishments can now host full match screenings from kick-off to the final whistle, including extra time and penalties if required, without worrying about shutting doors midway. The industry bodies welcomed the move, saying it would help businesses recover some revenue while creating a communal atmosphere for supporters.

Fans too have responded positively, with social media groups across the state sharing plans for watch parties. The extended hours mean families and groups who prefer watching outside the home will not have to cut celebrations short.

Night Of Football, Safely

The Maharashtra officials stressed that the permission comes with the expectation that venues will follow all other regulations on noise, safety and crowd management. The police in Mumbai and other cities have been asked to ensure orderly gatherings and smooth traffic movement around popular screening spots.

The 2026 final will be the first World Cup decider to feature 48 teams and is being billed as one of the biggest sporting events in recent years.

Argentina-Spain Final Face-off

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final set up a dream showdown between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and a young, fearless Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It was billed as a clash of generations and styles, with Argentina leaning on Messi’s last dance on the world stage, and Spain arriving with the fastest wingers and sharpest passing in the tournament. The stands were a sea of light blue and white mixed with red and yellow, as fans from Buenos Aires to Barcelona filled the stadium hours before kick-off.