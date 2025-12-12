World's Longest Glass Skywalk To Open In Maharashtra's Chikhaldara

Amravati: The serene hill station of Chikhaldara, often known as the "Heaven of Vidarbha" in the Amravati district of Maharashtra, is set to receive a monumental addition to its tourist landscape: the construction of the world's longest glass skywalk. This ambitious project is designed as a significant achievement that will not only boost tourism in Maharashtra but also place India on the global map of adventure tourism.

The Chikhaldara Skywalk is expected to be 407 metres long, making it the world's longest. Furthermore, this skywalk will hold the distinction of being Asia's first and India's first glass skywalk. The length of the current major skywalks, including the one in Switzerland, measures approximately 397 metres; the other is in China, ranging between 307 metres and 360 metres.

According to sources, it will be constructed within the Melghat Tiger Reserve area of Chikhaldara. The structure will be made of glass, promising tourists a thrilling and unparalleled opportunity to experience breathtaking views of the deep valleys and the region's natural beauty. The design of the skywalk involves connecting two prominent viewpoints: Goraghat Point and Hariken Point, linking the valleys and creating a spectacular viewing experience.

Officials expect that the completion of the Chikhaldara Skywalk will provide international recognition to tourism in the Chikhaldara and Melghat regions. The project is expected to make a significant rise in tourist arrivals, attracting visitors from across India and international travellers eager to walk on the world's longest glass bridge.

Once operational, the Chikhaldara Skywalk will add a new and spectacular distinction to the state, truly showcasing the stunning natural beauty of Vidarbha to a huge audience and reinforcing Maharashtra's position as a premier tourist destination.