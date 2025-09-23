'Wrapped in Assam's Love': CM Shares Moving Image of 'Gamosas' Adorning Zubeen's Final Journey

The photo posted by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on X from the cremation ground of iconic singer Zubeen Garg. | Image: X

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday shared a striking photograph from the cremation of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, where heaps of Assamese Gamosas — the state’s traditional handwoven scarf — were laid as people from different communities came together to pay their last respects.

Posting the image on X, Sarma wrote: “This one picture defines the life and times of Zubeen — one where he earned the affection and love of every community in Assam and lived by this philosophy till the very end.”

Fans from the Northeast call Zubeen Garg a cultural phenomenon in the region. | Image: X

The Gamosa, a revered symbol of Assamese culture and respect, recently received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, giving it formal recognition and protection. Officials say the GI status will help preserve its heritage while boosting the livelihood of local weavers.