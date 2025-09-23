Updated 23 September 2025 at 11:58 IST
'Wrapped in Assam's Love': CM Shares Moving Image of 'Gamosas' Adorning Zubeen's Final Journey
He says the sea of Assamese scarves at the singer's cremation reflects how Zubeen earned the love of every community in the state.
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday shared a striking photograph from the cremation of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, where heaps of Assamese Gamosas — the state’s traditional handwoven scarf — were laid as people from different communities came together to pay their last respects.
Posting the image on X, Sarma wrote: “This one picture defines the life and times of Zubeen — one where he earned the affection and love of every community in Assam and lived by this philosophy till the very end.”
The Gamosa, a revered symbol of Assamese culture and respect, recently received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, giving it formal recognition and protection. Officials say the GI status will help preserve its heritage while boosting the livelihood of local weavers.
For many, the overwhelming presence of the Gamosa at Garg’s farewell reflected not only the singer’s unifying legacy but also the enduring place of this cultural emblem in Assam’s collective identity.
