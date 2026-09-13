Xi Jinping Skips BRICS Gala Dinner, China Represented By FM Wang Yi: Sources

New Delhi: Amid reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the BRICS gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, sources on Sunday said China was represented by its Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the dinner.

The gala dinner was hosted by Prime Minister Modi at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, the venue of the 18th BRICS Summit.

Wang Yi, who is part of the Chinese delegation attending the summit, represented China at the dinner, which was attended by BRICS leaders and other senior delegates, sources said.

This comes as President Xi participated in the BRICS Leaders' Summit proceedings and held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday, during which the two leaders discussed the way forward for India-China relations.

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During the meeting, Xi Jinping said China and India should view their bilateral ties from a strategic perspective, keeping in mind the long-term development of relations.

“China-India relations have developed, with both sides keeping in mind the long-term development of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective,” Xi said during the meeting.

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Xi said that although China and India are different, the two countries have been able to “support and help each other to achieve common development.”

The Chinese President noted that this was his second visit to New Delhi in 12 years and said the two leaders had met more than 20 times during the period, leading to “a series of important consensuses".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the meeting, expressed gratitude to China for its support and cooperation during India's BRICS chairship.

“It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship,” PM Modi said.

“We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India,” he added.

Both leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the India-China boundary question, while reaffirming that bilateral ties should be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective.

They also welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides emphasised that "differences should not become disputes" and that both sides must be guided by "mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest."

Meanwhile, the gala dinner featured a curated selection of Indian regional delicacies, offering world leaders a taste of India's diverse culinary traditions.

The vegetarian menu began with Khandvi Mille-Feuille, a steamed gram-flour roll tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves, and Khumb Galouti, tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs served with mint pearls and sheermal.

The main course featured Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik made with Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus, Carrot Bean Poriyal with South Indian spices and coconut, Thakkali Belle Saaru, millet pulao, beetroot raita and assorted Indian breads.

The dinner concluded with desserts including Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi and Shahtoot Phirni, a slow-cooked milk-and-rice pudding topped with mulberries and gold leaf.

The menu reflected India's rich regional culinary heritage, bringing together flavours from the Himalayas, South India and Old Delhi for the BRICS leaders' dinner.