Y+ Security Cover Granted To 6 Rebel MPs From Uddhav Sena Camp Amid 'Probable Threats'
The Maharashtra Home Department on Thursday granted Y+ security cover to six rebel Shiv Sena MPs from the Uddhav camp in view of the recent “probable threats”.
- India News
- 2 min read
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Home Department on Thursday granted Y+ security cover to six rebel Shiv Sena MPs from the Uddhav camp in view of the recent “probable threats”.
The development comes after the parliamentarians failed to attend a crucial parliamentary party meeting in Delhi, dealing a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and fuelling speculation of an imminent split in the party's parliamentary wing.
The six MPs are:
- Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani)
- Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi)
- Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv)
- Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai)
- Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim)
- Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli)
The party meeting was attended by only three of the nine Lok Sabha MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT):
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- Arvind Sawant
- Anil Desai
- Rajabhau Waje
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was also present.
The absence of the six MPs intensified speculations that they might switch to the rival Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut issued a show-cause notice to the rebels.
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“The MPs who did not attend [the meeting] are found to be in violation of party whip. So, action has been initiated. They will be served show-cause notice and response will be sought from them. We will look towards the cancellation of their membership…This is betrayal. They are still the members of our party and won on our symbol. If they have violated the party whip, they will have to face legal action,” Raut said.
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