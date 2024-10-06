sb.scorecardresearch
  • Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 2.55 Crore Seized In Major Drug Bust Operation In Tripura, Four Arrested

Published 17:04 IST, October 6th 2024

Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 2.55 Crore Seized In Major Drug Bust Operation In Tripura, Four Arrested

Over 1,02,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 2.55 crore have been seized, and four individuals have been arrested in connection with their supply, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 2.55 Crore Seized In Major Drug Bust Operation In Tripura, 4 Held
Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 2.55 Crore Seized In Major Drug Bust Operation In Tripura, 4 Held | Image: X@DrManikSaha2
17:04 IST, October 6th 2024