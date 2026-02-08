‘Yaha Sirf Mera Chalega’: BJP Leader Threatens, Assaults Woman Over Stall Dispute In MP’s Sidhi | VIDEO

Sidhi: A video showing a BJP leader publicly assaulting a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district has surfaced on social media on Sunday, triggering widespread outrage.

The incident occurred in Bahri village, which falls under the Sihawal Assembly constituency. The accused has been identified as Santosh Pathak, who is reportedly associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, and also runs a YouTube channel.

In the viral video, Pathak is seen beating the woman with a stick in a public place, as bystanders look on.

The victim has been identified as Hema Singh, who earns her livelihood by running a small stall in the Bahri market, police said. She alleged that a few days prior to the incident, Pathak had her cart and stall removed from the market during the night, which led her to subsequently file a complaint at the Bahri police station.

Advertisement

On Sunday morning, a fresh dispute reportedly broke out between the two over the setting up of the stall in the market area. The argument soon escalated, following which Pathak assaulted her. The video was recorded by someone present at the scene, and the footage later began circulating widely online.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 296 (obscene acts), 115 (voluntarily inflicting bodily pain), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and also initiated an investigation. Officials said further action would be taken after examining the video footage and recording statements of eye witnesses.

Advertisement

“After I reached to setup the stall today, two people including Santosh Pathak, came and started verbally abusing me. When I asked them to stop, Pathak said only whatever he affirms will be allowed to run in the area. He then started beating me despite me telling him I have been running the stall for 8-10 years now. I have narrated the entire incident to the police,” the victim said. She also alleged that none of the bystanders came to her rescue, and that the perpetrator continues to be on the loose despite an FIR being registered against him.