PM Modi’s Promise Delivered: Yamuna Clean-Up Drive Kicks Off Days After BJP's Electoral Victory In Delhi

New Delhi: A week after the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Delhi assembly election, and as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the cleaning of Yamuna has begun on Sunday.

Trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredging units began cleaning the Yamuna, which was BJP's major focus during the election campaign.

This action has been taken after a meeting between Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the Chief Secretary of the national capital, where an immediate directive was issued to clean the Yamuna River.

Four-Pronged Strategy to Clean Yamuna

According to a statement from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office, there is a “four-pronged strategy” to tackle the issue of pollution in the Yamuna.

Lieutenant Governor's statement read, “To begin with, the trash, garbage and silt in the Yamuna River stream will be removed. Simultaneously cleaning operations in the Najafgarh Drain, Supplementary Drain, and all other major drains will start,”

For the other two methods, the statement added, "3. At the same time, a daily watch on the existing STPs in terms of their capacity and output will be maintained, and a time-bound plan in terms of construction of new STPs/DSTPs, etc., to meet the actual shortfall of treating about 400 MGD of sewer will be put in place and operationalised."

Three-Year Timeline to Clean Yamuna

The office of L-G has set a three-year timeline to clean the river, emphasizing the need for 'seamless coordination' between various agencies and departments, including the DJB, I&FC, MCD, Environment Department, PWD, and DDA.

"The execution of this ambitious plan that targets cleaning the river in about 3 years will require seamless coordination between various agencies and departments that include DJB, I&FC, MCD, Environment Department, PWD and DDA," the statement read.

The LG has mandated weekly progress monitoring, with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) instructed to closely oversee the cleaning process.

Yamuna Cleaning a Key BJP Promise

Cleaning the Yamuna, which has repeatedly seen toxic foam spewing from certain areas, has been a promise of the BJP before they won the Delhi Assembly elections. The campaign saw numerous accusations against both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP regarding the deteriorating health of the Yamuna river.

The BJP secured a historic mandate in the Delhi assembly, winning 48 of 70 seats, ending a 27-year hiatus, while the Aam Aadmi Party dropped to 22 from 62.