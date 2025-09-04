Yamuna Floods: Rising Water Leaves Delhi’s Yamuna Bank Metro Station Road Inaccessible, DMRC Advises to Check Alternate Routes

Delhi is once again struggling to stay afloat as the Yamuna continues to rise, flooding streets, homes and even parts of the city’s lifeline. The incessant rains and flooding of the Yamuna are causing the waters to reach the approach road of the Yamuna Bank Metro Station, leaving the station inaccessible for daily commuters.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in an advisory, has urged daily commuters to stay cautious and check alternate routes.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, the station is operational and an interchange facility is available," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on X. While the post says the metro is operational, the reality on the ground tells a harder story. People arriving for work found themselves stranded, staring at water where roads once were.

Late Wednesday night, the river crossed 207.40 meters, and with water being released from the Hathinikund Barrage, officials have warned that relief is unlikely anytime soon.

For many citizens, this is more than an inconvenience. Families living in low-lying areas have been forced out of their homes, carrying what little they could save to shelters. Life has come to a standstill for those already struggling.

The flood waters have also touched the most painful corners of life. Nigambodh Ghat, the city’s oldest and busiest cremation ground, has been swallowed by floodwaters. Families who came to bid farewell to loved ones found themselves turned away. Other crematoriums in Wazirabad and Geeta Colony are also waterlogged and unable to function.