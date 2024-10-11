Published 11:55 IST, October 11th 2024
Yogi Adityanath, BJP Leaders Pay Tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan on His 122nd Birth Anniversary
"Tributes to the great freedom fighter, great worshipper of democracy, 'Bharat Ratna' 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary!" UP CM tweeted.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Yogi Adityanath, BJP Leaders Pay Tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan on His 122nd Birth Anniversary | Image: PTI/File
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:55 IST, October 11th 2024