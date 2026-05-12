Yogi Adityanath Orders 50% Cut In CM And Ministers' Convoys, Pushes For Prioritising Public Transport
UP CM Yogi Adityanath slashes official convoys by 50% and promotes virtual meetings to save fuel following PM Modi's call for nationwide austerity measures.
- India News
- 2 min read
In a significant move to curb government spending, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a 50% reduction in the vehicle convoys used by himself, his cabinet ministers, and other high-ranking officials. This directive aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent push for austerity measures as the country navigates global fuel supply disruptions and rising energy costs.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the CM has urged citizens to join this effort by reducing fuel consumption and avoiding unnecessary gold purchases. To ensure these measures are implemented effectively, Adityanath held high-level meetings with additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries to draft a comprehensive operational plan.
Shifting to Virtual Work and Public Transport
The Chief Minister’s strategy extends beyond vehicle fleets. Adityanath has appealed for a shift toward a "Work-from-Home" culture where possible and placed a strong emphasis on using public resources.
Key recommendations from the CM include:
Advertisement
- Increased utilization of the Metro and public bus services.
- A transition to Piped Natural Gas (PNG).
Mandating that government meetings, seminars, and conferences be held virtually to save on travel and logistics.
The impact of PM Modi’s appeal, sparked by volatile oil prices and tensions in West Asia, is already visible across the state as public representatives begin voluntarily scaling back their official perks.
Advertisement
Ministers Lead by Example
Taking the lead, Dinesh Khatik, the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, surrendered his escort vehicles on Tuesday. The Hastinapur MLA announced a radical shift in his daily operations, opting to use a motorcycle for local district visits and trains for official travel outside his constituency.
"I have informed the concerned officials about withdrawing the escort facility," Khatik stated. He has also significantly reduced his residential security, keeping only one gunner on duty.
Lucknow Municipal Corporation Joins the Push
The austerity drive has also reached local governance in the state capital. Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal has returned one of her two official government vehicles and issued strict instructions to municipal staff to follow suit. Mayor Kharkwal directed that any officer currently allotted two vehicles must surrender one immediately. Furthermore, she advised officials to minimize unnecessary movement, even suggesting they bring lunch from home to avoid mid-day travel.
"Even small steps could help save fuel," she noted, emphasizing that every bit of conservation contributes to the larger national goal.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.