Yogi Adityanath Orders 50% Cut In CM And Ministers' Convoys, Pushes For Prioritising Public Transport

In a significant move to curb government spending, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a 50% reduction in the vehicle convoys used by himself, his cabinet ministers, and other high-ranking officials. This directive aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent push for austerity measures as the country navigates global fuel supply disruptions and rising energy costs.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the CM has urged citizens to join this effort by reducing fuel consumption and avoiding unnecessary gold purchases. To ensure these measures are implemented effectively, Adityanath held high-level meetings with additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries to draft a comprehensive operational plan.

Shifting to Virtual Work and Public Transport

The Chief Minister’s strategy extends beyond vehicle fleets. Adityanath has appealed for a shift toward a "Work-from-Home" culture where possible and placed a strong emphasis on using public resources.

Key recommendations from the CM include:

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Increased utilization of the Metro and public bus services.

A transition to Piped Natural Gas (PNG).

Mandating that government meetings, seminars, and conferences be held virtually to save on travel and logistics.

The impact of PM Modi’s appeal, sparked by volatile oil prices and tensions in West Asia, is already visible across the state as public representatives begin voluntarily scaling back their official perks.

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Ministers Lead by Example

Taking the lead, Dinesh Khatik, the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, surrendered his escort vehicles on Tuesday. The Hastinapur MLA announced a radical shift in his daily operations, opting to use a motorcycle for local district visits and trains for official travel outside his constituency.

"I have informed the concerned officials about withdrawing the escort facility," Khatik stated. He has also significantly reduced his residential security, keeping only one gunner on duty.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation Joins the Push

The austerity drive has also reached local governance in the state capital. Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal has returned one of her two official government vehicles and issued strict instructions to municipal staff to follow suit. Mayor Kharkwal directed that any officer currently allotted two vehicles must surrender one immediately. Furthermore, she advised officials to minimize unnecessary movement, even suggesting they bring lunch from home to avoid mid-day travel.