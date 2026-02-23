Yogi Government Scores Big On First Day Of Singapore Visit, Signs Key Investment MoUs

Singapore: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed a detailed presentation on skill development and vocational training at The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore. He also witnessed the signing of key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen collaboration in technical education and aviation skills, marking a significant step in Uttar Pradesh's economic and infrastructure growth plans.

Among the MoUs were investment agreements worth ₹6,650 crore signed with the Universal Success Group, which will be a major investment boost for Uttar Pradesh in group housing, logistics, and data centres. An MoU on an international-themed township proposed on 100 acres in the Jewar Airport area was also agreed on. ₹3,500 crore investmentwill be made in the township project, creating 12,000 job opportunities.

Additionally, a logistics park will be developed across 50 acres on the Kanpur-Lucknow Highway. This will see a ₹650 crore investment in the logistics park, generating 7,500 jobs. Further, there are plans for a hyperscale data centre park in Noida/Greater Noida. ₹2,500 crore investment has been proposed in the data centre with a 40 MW capacity.

The MoUs aim to enhance cooperation in technical and vocational education, aviation skill development, and industry-aligned training programs, supporting Uttar Pradesh's rapidly expanding infrastructure and employment ecosystem. CM Yogi is on an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships, and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore. During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the campus and Aviation Hub facilities, gaining first-hand insights into Singapore's industry-integrated training model.

Advertisement

Speaking on his visit, CM Yogi posted on X, "Reviewed a detailed presentation by ITE on skill development and training and visited the facilities at ITE College Central in Singapore today. Witnessed the signing of MoUs aimed at strengthening collaboration in technical and vocational education, aviation skills and industry-aligned training to support Uttar Pradesh's expanding infrastructure and employment ecosystem."

He further added, “Subsequently, toured the campus and Aviation Hub facilities to gain insights into industry-integrated skill development models.” The UP CM also met Tan Su Shan, Chief Executive Officer, DBS Group, along with her senior leadership team, in Singapore. The two discussed strengthening financial cooperation, facilitating project financing and supporting investment flows into infrastructure and growth sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

He also met Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer, GIC, along with his delegation. The meeting explored avenues for long-term institutional investments in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks and sustainable urban development projects. The UP CM appreciated GIC's existing partnerships in Uttar Pradesh, including its association with IRB in the Ganga Expressway project and collaboration with Greenko in the state.