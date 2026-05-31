'You Are Arrogant, You Did Wrong': Mamata Banerjee Heard Scolding Hospital CEO, BJP Shares Video

New Delhi: A fresh political row erupted in West Bengal after a video surfaced showing Mamata Banerjee apparently scolding the CEO of a Kolkata hospital where her nephew and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee was being treated following an alleged attack in Sonarpur.

The video, widely circulated by BJP leaders on social media, purportedly shows Mamata Banerjee confronting hospital authorities and questioning their handling of Abhishek Banerjee's treatment. In the clip, she is heard telling the hospital official, “You did wrong,” while also accusing authorities of not acting appropriately in the aftermath of the incident.

The controversy comes a day after Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked by a hostile crowd during a visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas. According to reports, protesters hurled eggs, stones and slippers while raising slogans against the TMC leader as he visited families affected by post-poll violence. Videos from the scene showed Banerjee moving through a large crowd wearing a cricket helmet amid the chaos.

Following the incident, Abhishek Banerjee was taken to Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital, where he underwent medical examination and observation. Mamata Banerjee later claimed that doctors had found multiple blunt injuries on his face, neck, chest and back and had advised a series of scans and medical tests to rule out serious complications.

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The TMC chief also alleged that pressure was being exerted on hospitals and doctors treating her nephew. She claimed hospital authorities informed her about receiving threatening calls and questioned why Abhishek was first kept under observation and then discharged. The BJP has rejected the allegations and accused the TMC of attempting to politicise the incident.

Reacting strongly to the attack, Mamata Banerjee accused BJP-backed elements of targeting Abhishek and said the incident could have turned fatal had he not been wearing protective headgear. She described the assault as an attempt to silence opposition voices and alleged that the state's political atmosphere had deteriorated sharply after the recent Assembly elections.

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The BJP, meanwhile, shared the latest hospital video to counter Mamata's allegations, claiming it exposed tensions between the TMC leadership and hospital authorities. The party has also dismissed claims of intimidation and denied any role in the violence involving Abhishek Banerjee.