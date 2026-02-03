‘You Are Not VVIPs’: PM Schools NDA MPs On Parliament Discipline, Flags Attendance Lapses

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a pointed message to members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday, underlining the need for consistent participation in Parliament and stressing that MPs are public servants, not “very-very important persons”, but representatives of the voters who elected them.

Addressing a packed NDA parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi emphasised that lawmakers must be present in the House during sittings, especially when the quorum bell rings, rather than being “wandering here and there”, according to officials familiar with his comments. The premier’s remarks were widely interpreted as guidance to MPs who have been absent during key debates and proceedings of the ongoing Budget Session.

A Strong Reminder On Attendance & Conduct

PM Modi’s message came as part of a broader appeal for discipline and responsibility among parliamentarians. “All MPs are here for the public who have voted for them,” he said, underscoring that regular attendance and engagement in debates are central to democratic duties.

While not naming anyone, the PM’s message clearly targeted habits of sporadic attendance and disengagement observed among some members, urging them to uphold parliamentary norms and be present when their voices and votes are required most.

‘Follow Rules Of The House’

Echoing the PM, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that PM Modi had urged MPs to follow the rules and procedures of Parliament. He framed part of the address as guidance on how to contribute constructively within parliamentary democracy. “The PM said winning does not mean becoming complacent, it means our responsibility has increased,” Rijiju told mediapersons.

Trade Deal Boost: ‘Positive Environment’

On the economic front, PM Modi drew attention to the India-United States trade agreement, under which the US will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, calling it a significant development that has created a “positive environment”.

At the meeting, lawmakers from the NDA greeted the PM with felicitations following the historic trade deal, breaking into chants and applause as PM Modi arrived, underlining the political welcome for what has been portrayed by allies as a major diplomatic and economic win for India.

In light of these developments, PM Modi urged MPs to carry the trade deal’s messaging to every constituency they represent, arguing that the benefits of improved market access and strengthened economic ties should be communicated directly to citizens.

Political & Parliamentary Context

The NDA meeting was held against the backdrop of the current Budget Session of Parliament, which has seen lively debate and Opposition engagement. PM Modi’s address to his party’s MPs, a routine practice at the start of each session, also served to align the alliance on shared priorities, including legislative strategy, floor coordination and public outreach.

PM Modi’s emphasis on attendance and conduct mirrors earlier guidance in previous sessions where he has stressed the role of MPs as active participants in democratic processes, not passive observers.