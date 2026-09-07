‘You Can’t Escape Responsibility’: Delhi HC Pulls Up Authorities Over Satya Niketan PG Collapse, Seeks Answers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday demanded answers from numerous agencies about the Satya Niketan PG building disaster, which cost seven lives, and questioned how privately managed paying guest accommodations are permitted to operate in the national capital without appropriate safety checks.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia served summons on the Center, Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police, Delhi University (DU), and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The authorities have been requested to reply to the incident as well as the steps being taken to guarantee that such a tragedy does not occur again.

The court has given the authorities 10 days to file their responses and listed the matter for further hearing on September 25.

HC Questions How PGs Are Operating Without Adequate Oversight

The court demanded a detailed reply from MCD on whether Delhi has regulations that expressly govern PG accommodations. It also questioned how such properties are built or operated if they allegedly violate approved designs and construction codes.

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The hearing focused on the subject of student safety in privately managed PGs. The court was informed that such arrangements can constitute a major hazard to students, particularly when there are insufficient institutional hostels available.

“PGs are not only very dangerous, but they are causing a threat to the life and security of the students, and this is because of an absolutely inadequate number of hostels for the students.”

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The court also ordered Delhi University to submit information on the number of students from outside Delhi enrolled in its colleges and the quantity of hostel facilities available to them. It especially inquired about how many students admitted to DU are really accommodated in university or college hostels.

'You Can't Escape Responsibility': Court Pulls Up Authorities

The High Court questioned officials about the circumstances that permitted a facility used as a boys' PG to house approximately 50 pupils before collapsing. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Center, MCD, and Delhi Police, stated that authorities were making every effort to rescue individuals stuck in the debris and urged against sensationalizing the situation.

The court, however, emphasized that authorities could not escape responsibility and questioned how PG lodgings could be established in Delhi without legal authorization or in contravention of stipulated criteria.

“You [government] can't escape responsibility... 50 young students who are at the threshold of their lives... Majority of them are perhaps still lying under the debris, there can’t be anything more sad thant his,” the court said.

The court also ordered officials to "double down" their attempts to rescue people who may still be trapped, noting that such incidents cannot occur in the national capital every few years.

Seven Dead As Probe Into Collapse Continues

The collapse of the Satya Niketan building has killed seven people, and rescue efforts are still ongoing. Following the structure's collapse, several persons were rescued from the debris and transported to hospitals.

The incident also led to questions regarding potential unauthorized development, building approvals, and if PG owners were exceeding sanctioned limitations. Hariram, the owner of the collapsed property, has been detained. Five MCD officials have also been suspended as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including alleged repair work at the building.