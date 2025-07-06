‘You Want to Build Disneyland in Haryana? Ludicrous!’: Ex-Jet CEO Slams Gurugram Authorities Over Garbage On Streets

Gurugram: Former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has sharply criticised civic authorities in Gurugram, sharing images of garbage-strewn streets while calling the idea of building a Disneyland-style amusement park in Haryana “ludicrous.”

Posting on social media, Kapoor uploaded photographs from Sector 44 showing overflowing trash piles and cows amid the waste, including a Google Maps screenshot to confirm the location.

“Months later, worse than ever before. Shame on you, @MunCorpGurugram @DC_Gurugram @cmohry — no respect for the land, for tax-paying citizens, and not even for the cows! And you want to build a Disneyland in Haryana? Ludicrous!” he wrote on X.

Kapoor tagged senior government officials, urging immediate intervention under the Swachh Bharat Mission. “@narendramodi ji, please do something! #SwachhBharat,” he added.

In a follow-up post, Kapoor criticised the bureaucratic approach to citizen complaints, questioning whether officials were “driving around blindfolded” and pointing out the disconnect from ground realities. He noted that such app launches are often treated as end goals rather than tools for real action.

The post drew widespread responses from residents, many of whom echoed concerns over chronic waste management issues in parts of the city.

Residents Echo Frustration, Demand Accountability

Kapoor’s post struck a chord with many residents, who echoed concerns over Gurugram’s chronic waste management issues. “Possibly time now to privatise municipal corporations in top metro cities. Accountability enforcement is the only solution. If power discoms can be handed over to the private sector, this should be much easier to do,” one user wrote.

Another highlighted how cows on roads have become “an international shame,” noting that while India is the world’s fourth-largest economy, scenes of cows sitting or walking on roads are photographed by foreigners as a curiosity absent in developed nations.

A third user questioned the city’s priorities, asking, “Instead of marketing a ‘Disneyland-style’ amusement park to sell falling real estate, why can’t they just take care of the existing city? We’re not even asking for fancy development, just hire cleaners like before and keep Gurgaon clean!”