'Your Bombs Did Not Even Sound Like Firecrackers': Amit Shah Tears Into Rahul Gandhi For Not Supporting SIR | Image: X

Kamrup: Union Amit Shah sharpened his infiltration-eradication pitch in Assam's Kamrup on Saturday, as he attacked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for not supporting the Election Commission of India's SIR exercise saying that no matter how many lethal bombs he hurls at the poll body, they do no even sound like firecrackers.

“The Election Commission is conducting SIR. If the SIR is conducted, naturally all the infiltrators will be identified. But Rahul Gandhi has launched a movement against this. At times he throws hydrogen bombs, atom bombs and nuclear bombs. All your bombs did not even sound like firecrackers. This nation will be freed of infiltrators,” Shah said.

Underlining that the BJP is determined to act tough on infiltrators, the Union Home Minister said, “If you vote us to power, we will not only eradicate all infiltrators from the voter list but also deport them from the country.”

Shah also emphasised that the state should be rid of infiltrators in order to stay ‘peaceful’ and pointed out that even the birthplace of the great Assamese saint-scholar Sankardev have not been left free from infiltrators.

“To make Assam a peaceful state it is essential to free it from infiltrators. These people have not even thrown the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev. I have just inaugurated a large memorial of Srimanta Sankardev which has been made free of infiltrators,” he said.

As the state goes into polls this year, Shah warned that the Congress, which is in Opposition has “harmed caste, land and women” in Assam when it was in power.

“By enabling infiltrators to come into Assam, they have given away the state's fertile land. They have ruined Assamese culture and also harmed all castes. The Congress has never protected women, home and culture,” the Union Home Minister said. Shah said that the BJP will "free Assam from the sin" committed by the previous Congress regime.

Shah said that the BJP has worked towards strengthening the state's heritage ever since it came to power in the state.

“We have emboldened Assamese culture. We gave honoured the greats of Assam with Padma Vibhushan and have given the Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika and Gopinath Bordoloi,” he mentioned.

The Union Home Minister also spoke about the days of the Assam Movement when infiltration in Assam had taken the state's demography to a crisis moment.

“During the Congress era, infiltrators entered here, which took Assam's demography to a crisis level. Even back then, we opposed infiltration. We came from all over the country in support of the Assam Movement... but the Congressmen wouldn't wake up from their slumber,” Shah said.

Shah also pointed out that it is because of the Congress' weak stance towards infiltration that some districts in the state have altered its demography and become Muslim-dominated.

"I ask the Congress party, whose responsibility is it that districts like Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Goalpara have all become Muslim-majority, infiltrator-dominated? The BJP is the one that will free Assam from the sin you have committed," he said.

Shah highlighted the strong stance taken by the BJP in eradicating Naxalism and pointed out that just like this, Assam can also be freed from intruders.

"If a large part of the country can be freed from Naxalism, then the country's land can also be freed from intruders. For this, heart, courage, and firm resolve are needed, and Prime Minister Modi has all three," he highlighted.

Assam will hit the polls this year along with another neighbouring state, West Bengal, where the BJP has also attacked the ruling TMC of not acting strong enough against infiltrators. Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will also be going to polls this year.