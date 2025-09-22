'Your Unwavering Faith, Strength...We Must Accelerate Our Pace of Innovation': Gautam Adani to Employees After Sebi Clean Chit

Mumbai: Days after SEBI's clean chit over Hindenburg allegations, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has lauded employees of the business conglomerate for their "unwavering faith, strength, and belief in the company" and urged them to accelerate "pace of innovation" and drive bold advances in energy, logistics, and other infrastructure that push the very edges of possibility.

In a message to Adani employees, Gautam Adani said that even as the world "debated about us" in the wake of Hindenburg allegations, "our ports expanded, power plants ran reliably, airports advanced, cement furnaces fired away".

He said the company has been built -- "agnipariksha by agnipariksha". "Let me begin by thanking and congratulating each one of you. Today, a cloud that had hung over us for more than two years has been lifted. SEBI's comprehensive investigation has concluded by rejecting all allegations contained in the Hindenburg report from January 2023. It was your unwavering faith, your strength, and your belief in the company that sustained us throughout this period. This outcome belongs not only to the Adani Group but also individually to each of you who stood by us - and for that support, I am deeply thankful," he said.



Gautam Adani said the attack was never just a market event. "It was a targeted multidimensional assault and a global spectacle that tested our reputation, our resilience, and India's own confidence in her entrepreneurs. Though Hindenburg itself, under mysterious circumstances, closed its doors last year, doubt had continued to linger. But you, my people, stood firm with me," he said.

"I know the quiet anxieties your families felt, the doubts even you may have felt at times, and yet, day after day, you showed up -- you fought for my beliefs! While the world debated about us, our ports expanded, transmission lines stretched farther, power plants ran reliably, renewable projects continued to green the world, airports advanced, cement furnaces fired away, and logistics teams delivered flawlessly. You proved that execution under pressure is the truest test of character, and that the Adani character is simply unbreakable," he added. Gautam Adani said every crisis "teaches us lessons" and there will be more challenges.

"As a first-generation entrepreneur, I know this will certainly not be our last agnipariksha. But as we step through the flames of trial, our foundations deepen, and our resolve becomes even more unbreakable. Growth comes with its challengers -- and I have no doubt that greater tests lie ahead, but the fire that burns in us today will temper the strength we will lean on tomorrow," he said.

"And that is precisely how this Company has been built -- agnipariksha by agnipariksha. And, true to the Adani philosophy, while we can take pride in what we have achieved, we must now get ready for the greater journey that awaits us," he added.

Gautam Adani said integrity and transparency must remain "the foundation of everything we do - inseparable, uncompromising, and safeguarded relentlessly".

"Second - We must accelerate our pace of innovation and drive bold advances in energy, logistics, and other infrastructure that push the very edges of possibility. Third -- we must build not for today's applause but for a legacy that endures for decades. Headlines fade, but what we create must leave its mark on history," he said.

"And finally - Embrace transformation. The future will march forward with or without us. Either we shape the future into what we dream or be shaped by the future into what we fear," he said. Gautam Adani said let history remember the past three years as "the spark that built a greater Adani -- an Adani that stood taller in dignity with every challenge it quietly overcame".

"And let our resolve echo -- echo through every barrier we dared to break, echo through every tomorrow we dared to build, echo through every dream we dared to chase, And may the name Adani forever stand for courage, conviction, and a promise we all kept to our motherland, Bharat," he said. Gautam Adani, accompanied by his wife, had offered prayers at a Jain temple in Ahmedabad on Saturday, two days after SEBI gave a clean chit to the Adani Group in the Hindenburg allegations probe.

A close aide had told ANI that in the aftermath of the Hindenburg storm and months of speculation, Adani chose gratitude over celebration. At the temple, the couple lit a single diya and offered a silent prayer of thanks.

"For the Adani family, this was more than regulatory relief -- it symbolised the triumph of good over evil, a quiet victory of grit, faith, and resilience," the aide added. Adani Group Chairman had on Thursday demanded a "national apology" from those who spread the "false narratives" of Hindenburg Research. Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gave a clean chit to the Adani Group regarding their "baseless" allegations of violating disclosure norms or constituting fraudulent practices.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani emphasised the group's commitment to transparency and integrity, expressing empathy for investors who lost money due to the report."After an exhaustive investigation, SEBI has reaffirmed what we have always maintained, that the Hindenburg claims were baseless. Transparency and integrity have always defined the Adani Group. We deeply feel the pain of the investors who lost money because of this fraudulent and motivated report. Those who spread false narratives owe the nation an apology. Our commitment to India's institutions, to India's people and to nation-building remains unwavering. Satyamev Jayate! JAI HIND!" Gautam Adani said in a post on X.