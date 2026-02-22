'Your Worth Isn't Determined by Your Mark Sheet': PM Modi Motivates Students Amid Exams in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: In the season of school examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday motivated students across India during the ongoing final examinations, including Class X and XII Boards, urging them to stay confident, focus on efforts, and not be overwhelmed by stress or doubts.

Addressing the nation in the 131st episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "I hope you watched 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' earlier this month and learned something from it. You are exam warriors. I'm sure you're all wholeheartedly preparing for your exams."

He urged students not to let stress overwhelm them and reminded them that doubts and worries during exams are natural.

"It's natural to have some doubts at times like this. Sometimes you wonder if you'll remember everything. Sometimes you wonder if you'll run out of time! Children of every generation have experienced these feelings; you're not alone," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister emphasised that a student's worth is not defined by marks alone and encouraged them to trust themselves and give their best effort. "Remember, your worth isn't determined by your mark sheet. So, trust yourself. Write down everything you've studied with all your heart," he said.

He further advised students to maintain communication with their parents and teachers, saying, "They judge you by your effort, not your marks; they're happy with your hard work."

Advertisement

PM Modi expressed confidence in the students' abilities, adding, "I'm confident that you'll succeed in your exams and achieve new heights of success in your lives."

Meanwhile, PM Modi, last week, during the second episode of the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, highlighted the important role of teachers in shaping a student's life, saying his own teachers had a strong influence during his formative years.

The Prime Minister said that teachers and parents play a key role in guiding children towards success. He also said that Pariksha Pe Charcha goes beyond board exam preparation, as it provides a platform for students to openly share their thoughts on exams, stress, expectations, and broader aspects of life.

The 2026 edition marked an expansion of PPC into a truly pan-India programme. For the first time, interactions were conducted across multiple locations covering different regions of the country, including Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Devmogra (Gujarat), Guwahati (Assam) and New Delhi.