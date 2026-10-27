Engagement Or Public Harassment? Youth Congress Sparks Row Over Nov 1 Rally Post, Deletes Video After Backlash

A sharp political row has erupted after a promotional social media post by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) aimed at mobilising young voters for an upcoming rally on November 1 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Intended as a trendy, modern outreach campaign to engage Gen Z demographics, the video clip instead drew fierce backlash online, with critics accusing the organisation of normalising harassment and invasive behaviour.

The controversy centres around a promotional video shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Youth Congress.

Designed to mimic aesthetic, short-form video trends popular among younger audiences, the clip attempted to highlight youth participation in political movements.

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However, viewers quickly pointed out that several segments appeared to depict the secret filming of women in public spaces under the guise of capturing stylish, candid moments.

The post triggered an immediate wave of outrage across social media platforms, where journalists, women's rights advocates, and political commentators slammed the video.

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Many argued that portraying non-consensual recording as trendy content crosses the line from political outreach into voyeurism and public harassment.

Critics emphasised that a national youth wing of a major political party should be promoting digital safety and consent rather than glorifying invasive recording tactics to gain social media traction.

Opposing political parties were quick to capitalise on the misstep, accusing the Congress party of tone-deafness and insensitivity toward women's privacy concerns.

Following the intense public pushback and mounting criticism from various quarters, the Indian Youth Congress deleted the controversial video from its X handle.

The November 1 'Chalo Delhi' mega-rally at Ramlila Maidan is planned as a major show of strength for the opposition alliance.

However, the digital misstep has overshadowed the build-up to the event, reigniting broader debates about the boundaries of social media marketing in modern Indian politics.