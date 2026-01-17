Youth Lynched By Cow Vigilantes On Suspicion of Smuggling Cattle in Odisha's Balasore, 3 Arrested | Image: Republic

A shocking incident has come to light where a young man was allegedly lynched by a group of cow vigilantes on January 14 in Balasore district, Odisha, on suspicion of cattle smuggling, while he was transporting cattle in a vehicle.

The incident took place soon after his vehicle got involved in a minor accident, following which some youths brutally attacked him.

Odisha Police have confirmed that three suspects have been taken into custody, and they were produced in court yesterday (January 16, 2025) in connection with the mob violence. The victim's family has demanded strict action against those who were involved.

The driver, who was identified as Makander Mohammad, was pulled out of his vehicle and brutally assaulted. According to the witnesses, the attackers targeted the driver under suspicion of cattle smuggling.

Advertisement

Balasore police rushed to the scene to rescue the victim, who was taken to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital while he was in critical condition. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Protests and Police Action

On Friday, the victim's family and community members staged a massive protest in front of the Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

Advertisement

Holding placards and demanding accountability, the family called for further investigation and the arrest of the remaining suspects who fled the scene.

Balasore SP Pratyush Diwakar addressed the media, confirming that a formal case has been registered at the Sadar Police Station.