YouTuber Maridhas Arrested by Chennai Cyber Crime Police Over Alleged Posts Against Tamil Nadu Government

YouTuber and political commentator Maridhas was arrested from his residence in Madurai by a special team of the Chennai City Cyber Crime Police following allegations linked to content published on social media and digital platforms.

According to police sources, the action was taken based on a case registered by the Central Crime Branch’s Cyber Crime Cell in Chennai. Investigators allege that Maridhas published content containing serious accusations against the Tamil Nadu government and its functionaries.

A special police team from Chennai travelled to Madurai and, with the assistance of the Madurai City Police, carried out the operation. Security was tightened around his residence before officers took him into custody. He was later transported to Chennai for further questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The case has been registered under multiple legal provisions, including Section 79 and Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. Officials have not yet released detailed information regarding the specific allegations being examined.

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Police sources said further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Not the First Legal Action Against Maridhas

This is not the first time Maridhas has faced police action over his online posts.

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Last year, he was questioned and detained in connection with comments made on social media regarding the Karur stampede, a tragic incident that occurred during a political rally of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The stampede claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 people injured, making it one of the deadliest political rally tragedies in recent years.

At the time, police questioned Maridhas over a post he had shared on X about the incident. He was later released after being directed to cooperate with the investigation and appear before authorities when required.

Maridhas subsequently defended his remarks, maintaining that he had not spread false information regarding the tragedy.