YouTuber Sachin Awasthi's Detention In South Korea: Indian Embassy Issues Advisory

New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Seoul on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals looking to travel to Jeju Island, South Korea, after YouTuber Sachin Awasthi was detained in the island for several hours. Awasthi had claimed that he was detained without any "proper explanation" and was kept in a "jail-like" centre and was forced to book a “really expensive” ticket to India.

In a social media post, Awasthi said, "Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (Jeju Island) & China. We landed in Jeju Island, South Korea, excited and ready for our trip. Within a few hours, everything changed." He added, “We were denied entry and taken to a holding area. No proper explanation, just told to wait. And we waited.”

The Indian Embassy noted that from time to time it gets to hear about inconveniences caused to Indian travellers in Republic of Korea. It laid out few pointers that Indians must keep in mind to minimise the possibility of such inconveniences in the future:

Entry under the Jeju visa free facility is permitted strictly for short term tourism. Final admission into the Republic of Korea is determined solely by the immigration authorities at Jeju International Airport in accordance with Korean law. The visa waiver scheme does not guarantee entry. Mandatory Documents to Carry- All travelers must carry printed copies (not only mobile screenshots) of the following:

Confirmed return air ticket

Hotel reservation covering entire stay

Detailed travel itinerary (day-wise plan)

Proof of sufficient funds (recent bank statements / international cards / forex)

Passport valid for at least 6 months

Travel insurance (strongly recommended)

Contact details of accommodation Financial Preparedness- Travelers should be able to demonstrate adequate financial capacity for the duration of stay including for daily expenses, accommodation payment and transport agreement to which answers consistent with tourism objectives would be expected from the visitors. Interview at Immigration- Upon arrival, immigration officers may conduct an interview. Please answer clearly, truthfully and consistently while remaining calm and cooperative. Further, know your itinerary and accommodation details. Failure to satisfy the immigration officer may result in denial of entry. Please understand the conditions of the visa waiver program. Jeju visa waiver does not permit travel to mainland Korea. Attempting to leave Jeju for mainland Korea without a visa is illegal. Overstay or unauthorized activity may result in future travel bans. If entry is refused, the passenger will be returned on the next available flight of the same airline. Under that situation, depending on flight schedules, temporary stay in a holding facility may be required. The Embassy of India, Seoul, is not in a position to overturn the decisions of the RoK immigration authority in matters relating to entry into RoK. It will seek RoK authorities' assistance in providing reasonable support to Indian nationals in the holding facility. Indian nationals may please reach out to the Consular Wing of the Embassy through the designated telephone numbers +82-2-792-4257, Ext 407 (Operator) during office hours and the designated email address, cons.seoul@mea.gov.in. The Embassy also maintains an emergency contact number: 010-9356-4188. Indian nationals facing immigration issues may contact the Embassy through this number for assistance in the after-office hours, on weekends and on holidays.

‘Given Jail Food’: Sachin Awasthi

Influencer Sachin Awasthi said that he was kept in a jail-like detention centre with no sunlight. He added that he was given "jail food". He further said, “Nobody told us what was going to happen. They blackmailed us to booking a really expensive return ticket.”

He added that he had a similar experience in China. "Later, during transit through China, it continued. More waiting. More supervision. Communication was restricted. No use of phone, and no food and limited water. Sleeping conditions were worst. By the time we were told we would be sent back, we were mentally drained. The return ticket cost almost 10× the normal price. At that moment, we didn’t have the energy to argue. We just wanted to get out safe," he wrote.

‘Treated Like Criminal’

He clarified that he was not sharing the story for sympathy or drama. He added, “Immigration decisions are their authority. But they did not have any right to treat us like CRIMINALS. Travel looks glamorous online. But sometimes, things change in a few hours and test you emotionally in ways you never expect.”