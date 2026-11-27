New Delhi: The Centre's push to move ahead with the delimitation exercise has received a potential boost, with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) indicating its willingness to support the proposed legislation, provided it protects the political representation of different regions.

The YSRCP is willing to support the Delimitation Bill if it is presented to Parliament, but it wants sufficient protections to make sure that the process does not disturb the regional balance, according to news agency ANI, which cited party sources.

The party's stance comes at a pivotal moment, as the administration is getting ready to discuss the plans for women's reservations and delimitation during the next extraordinary session of Parliament.

According to reports, the Center is certain that it has the necessary numbers to approve the proposed law.

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Lok Sabha could expand to 850 seats: What is the Centre planning?

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has officially announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will begin on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to government business.

"The Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 30th November, 2026. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 3rd December, 2026," the release said.

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While the Lok Sabha will resume proceedings on November 30, the Rajya Sabha will begin its sitting on December 2. The government is looking to get the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill passed during this period.

One of the major proposals being considered is to increase the total strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats. Under the proposed distribution, states could get 815 seats, while 35 seats would be allocated to Union Territories.

However, expanding the strength of the House has raised questions about how parliamentary representation will be distributed, particularly between northern and southern states.

How will the proposed formula address southern states' concerns?

One of the main issues with delimitation has been the potential for states with faster population growth to acquire more parliamentary seats, which might lower the relative political representation of states with slower population growth.

Southern states have frequently expressed fear that such an exercise might result in them losing their influence in Parliament.

According to reports, the Center is thinking of expanding Lok Sabha seats by as much as 50% in each state while keeping the current percentage of representation based on the 1971 Census in order to allay these concerns.

The total number of seats would rise under this system, but each state's proportionate share would stay the same.

The proposal is aimed at allowing Parliament to expand without disturbing the existing balance between states. It could also offer a way to address the concerns of southern states while moving forward with delimitation.

Will the Cabinet clear the proposal before the special session?

The Union Cabinet is anticipated to discuss the updated delimitation methodology at its Friday meeting. The proposed legislation will probably be introduced by the government during the special session of Parliament that starts on November 30 if it is approved.