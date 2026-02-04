Yumnam Khemchand Singh Takes Oath As Manipur CM As BJP Forms Govt After Year-Long President's Rule | Know All About Him | Image: X

Imphal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, hours after the end of President's rule in the northeastern state. He has filled the CM's post that was lying vacant for almost one year. Meanwhile, Nemcha Kipgen took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur.

While Singh belongs to the Meitei community, Kipgen belongs to the Kuki community.

They were administered the oath by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan, Imphal, in the presence of several BJP leaders.

Who Is Yumnam Khemchand Singh?

Khemchand Singh with BJP leaders | Image: X

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, the 56th Chief Minister of Manipur, is an MLA from Singjamei constituency in Imphal West district. The two-time MLA served as the Speaker of Manipur from 2017 to 2022. Singh belongs to the Meitei community.

Advertisement

In the second tenure of Biren Singh, Khemchand Singh held portfolios of Municipal Administration and Housing Development (MAHUD), Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and Education.

Notably, the 62-year-old made history last year by becoming the first Indian to be awarded the 5th Dan black belt in traditional Taekwondo.

Advertisement

Why Was President's Rule Imposed In Manipur?

Following ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities, the President's rule was imposed in Manipur under Article 356 of the Constitution for six months on February 13, 2025.

The official notification read, “In the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I (a) assume to myself, as President of India, all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State, declare that the powers of the Legislature of the said state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament, and make the following incidental and consequential provisions which appear to me to be necessary or desirable for giving effect to the objects of this Proclamation."

This came five days after N. Biren Singh resigned from the post of Manipur Chief Minister following directions from central BJP leaders. His resignation came before Congress could move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government in the state Assembly session.

On August 13, 2025, the President's rule was extended for a further six months.

The ethnic violence began in 2023, with violent clashes gripping several parts of the state.