'Fake Oxytocin' Injections Supplied To Hospitals: Probe Into Kota Pregnant Women Deaths Uncovers Massive Fake Drug Racket

New Delhi: A major revelation has emerged in the investigation into the deaths of five pregnant women at government hospitals in Rajasthan’s Kota district, with laboratory tests reportedly finding “zero oxytocin content” in injections administered to patients during treatment.

According to preliminary findings, around 16,000 oxytocin injections were supplied to hospitals across Rajasthan, triggering alarm within the state health department and drug control authorities. So far, the Drug Department has seized 3,501 injections as part of an ongoing crackdown into the suspected fake medicine supply chain.

Officials said the injections failed quality and potency tests after samples were sent for laboratory examination. The drug, commonly used during and after childbirth to induce labour and control excessive bleeding, allegedly did not contain the required active oxytocin component.

The issue came to light after five pregnant and postpartum women reportedly died following C-section and uterine surgeries at Kota’s New Medical College Hospital. Several other patients allegedly developed severe complications, including a sudden drop in blood pressure and platelet count, along with symptoms linked to kidney failure within hours of surgery.

Advertisement

Sources said a criminal case will be registered against those involved after investigators obtain a custody order from the court later today. Investigative agencies are now probing the entire supply chain to determine how the allegedly fake injections reached government hospitals.

The Rajasthan Drug Control Department has already banned the sale and use of the suspected oxytocin batch across the state. Authorities have also launched inspections at hospitals, distributors and stockists connected to the medicine supply network.

Advertisement

Officials are simultaneously examining IV fluid batches and other medicines used during treatment, while a high-level inquiry committee continues its probe into the deaths. A specialised medical team from Jaipur’s SMS Medical College has also been deployed to assist in the investigation.