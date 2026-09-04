'Zero Tolerance': Air India Sacks Pilot-in-Command of Phuket-Delhi Flight Who Tested Positive for Drugs

New Delhi: Air India has terminated the services of the pilot-in-command of its Phuket-Delhi flight with immediate effect after he tested positive for a psychoactive substance, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

“Safety remains Air India’s highest priority. The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India’s zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot’s employment has been terminated with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The announcement from the airline came after probe agency AAIB described the confirmation of psychoactive substance use as a “serious concern” and recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take appropriate action on priority to address the issue.

The decision came after the probe of the August 4 incident involving Air India flight AI-2379. The Airbus A320 (registered VT-EXO), carrying 145 people including 137 passengers, experienced a sudden altitude drop of around 300 feet while cruising at Flight Level 360. The report noted near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems, an autopilot disconnect, a brief stall warning, and the altitude upset that left 24 people injured -- 20 passengers and four cabin crew members. The aircraft later landed safely in Delhi.

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According to the findings, both pilots underwent post-flight medical checks after landing. Breath analyser tests for both were satisfactory. However, the pilot-in-command’s sample returned non-negative in a psychoactive substance detection test. A subsequent confirmatory blood test was also non-negative, while the co-pilot tested negative in both the initial and confirmatory tests.

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