'Zero Tolerance...': Bajrang Dal Leader, Who Assaulted Kashmiri Shawl Trader in Uttarakhand, Arrested

New Delhi: In a big development in Kashmiri shawl seller attack case, a Bajrang Dal leader was arrested by the Uttarakhand police and an FIR was registered against him.

As per reports, the action followed after Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) intervened after a Kashmiri shawl seller was attacked in Kashipur area of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and threatened with death.

Zero Tolerance

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asserted 'zero tolerance' policy against assaults on Kashmiri shawl sellers after the case of trader who was attacked and threatened in Uttarakhand came to light.

The assurance followed after JKSA raised the matter with senior authorities at the Centre, the Uttarakhand government, and in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the assault and death threats issued to Kashmiri trader by miscreants allegedly associated with the Bajrang Dal.

MHA informs JKSA

Confirming the development, JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami added an FIR has been lodged in this case and the main accused- Ankur Singh, a Bajrang Dal member- has been arrested in the case. Other accused who were involved in the case have also been taken into custody, he informed.

Association welomes move

The Association welcomed the swift action taken by the Uttarakhand Police.

Kheuhami, adding further, stated that Director General of Police (DGP), Uttarakhand, informed him that an FIR had been registered in connection with the case and was also apprised that the police had taken cognizance of the assault and the death threats issued to the victim.

He further added that police teams were formed and raids ensued and arrests were made and legal proceedings were initiated against the accused under relevant provisions of the Police Act.

In addition, the MHA and the Uttarakhand State Government have taken serious note of the incident and conveyed that harassment or violence against Kashmiri traders will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added. Kashmiri traders are equal Indian citizens and are constitutionally entitled to work anywhere in the country, he said.

Furthermore, the officials have further assured that no pressure or settlement attempt will derail the prosecution and that the investigation will proceed strictly on merit to establish the full sequence of events, identify any additional accused, and fix liability under the law.

What Actually Followed

As per JKSA, the Kashmiri trader was assaulted, threatened with death and asked to leave the state following which panic gripped Kashmiri traders who earn their livelihood by selling shawls seasonally across Uttarakhand and other states.

A senior MHA official added, “The safety, dignity, and livelihood of Kashmiri traders and students across the country will be safeguarded, and the rule of law must prevail.”

The association also thanked the Central and State governments and the IGP Kumaon Range for their timely intervention and on-ground assistance.