'Zero Tolerance For Gangsters': Maharashtra MoS Home Yogesh Kadam On Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

"Look, an investigation will certainly take place. Our concerned officers will provide further information on this matter. The stance presented here by the Honorable CM is very clear: whatever strict measures are required to bring this under control, we will take them. And in this, the Mumbai Police, as the Honorable CM said, is our professional unit. Nobody should challenge them. Given the history of the Mumbai Police, it is the Mumbai Police that has eliminated notorious gangsters. So in my opinion, people have faith in the Mumbai Police, our Bollywood has faith in them, and nobody can shatter that trust. Whatever further action needs to be taken will definitely be carried out through the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police. Our police will operate strictly on the principle of zero tolerance for gangsters,” he said.