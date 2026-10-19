'Zero Tolerance For Gangsters': Maharashtra MoS Home Yogesh Kadam On Tiger Shroff Firing Incident
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam vows strict action after firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu. Three accused, including a minor, have been apprehended.
- India News
- 3 min read
Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam on Monday said the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards gangsterism and assured strict action against those responsible for the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.
Addressing a press conference, Kadam said the government's position on the incident was clear and that those responsible would be caught. “Our Honorable Chief Minister has made our government's stance clear. Our Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also put forward our stance. We view this kind of hooliganism and gangsterism with zero tolerance in Maharashtra and Mumbai,” he said.
Kadam said the investigation was underway and that the concerned officers would provide further details. He also expressed confidence in the Mumbai Police, saying that the force would take all necessary measures to tackle gangsterism.
He further said that people, including members of the Bollywood industry, had faith in the Mumbai Police and that the trust would not be broken.
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"Look, an investigation will certainly take place. Our concerned officers will provide further information on this matter. The stance presented here by the Honorable CM is very clear: whatever strict measures are required to bring this under control, we will take them. And in this, the Mumbai Police, as the Honorable CM said, is our professional unit. Nobody should challenge them. Given the history of the Mumbai Police, it is the Mumbai Police that has eliminated notorious gangsters. So in my opinion, people have faith in the Mumbai Police, our Bollywood has faith in them, and nobody can shatter that trust. Whatever further action needs to be taken will definitely be carried out through the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police. Our police will operate strictly on the principle of zero tolerance for gangsters,” he said.
According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor's car. While the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.
The three accused in the case, identified as Rehan alias Sukka from Haryana, Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan from Bihar, and a minor, had been apprehended and would be handed over to the Mumbai Police.
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Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam also said preliminary questioning revealed that Anil Pandit, who is linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had been in contact with Rehan, one of the accused.
The case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.
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