Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Recordist Sekhar Jyoti Goswami and Singer Amritprabha Mahanta Arrested

Zubeen Garg Death Probe: In the Zubeen Garg death investigation, CID officials have arrested his recordist, Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, and singer, Amritprabha Mahanta.

Both were present on the yacht with Garg on the day of the incident and have been booked under Case No. 18/2025 at the CID Police Station.

Zubeen Garg Death Case Update

So far, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. The arrested include: Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival; Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s manager; Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, Zubeen’s recordist and drummer; and Amritprabha Mahanta, a singer who was present on the yacht.