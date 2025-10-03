Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police Share Autopsy Report, Probe Findings With Indian Embassy

The 52-year-old Assamese music icon, Zubeen Garg, had died on September 19 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. | Image: X/ANI

New Delhi: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has shared a copy of the post-mortem report of singer Zubeen Garg and SPF’s preliminary findings on his demise with the High Commission of India upon their request.

“Police investigations into this matter are ongoing. The public is advised, out of respect for the deceased, not to share any videos or images related to the circumstances of his demise,” the SPF said in a public statement.

So far, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the singer’s death. The arrested include: Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival; Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s manager; Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, Zubeen’s recordist and drummer; and Amritprabha Mahanta, a singer who was present on the yacht.

The CID investigation is ongoing, with six more individuals reportedly under questioning.