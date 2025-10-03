Updated 3 October 2025 at 11:39 IST
Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police Share Autopsy Report, Probe Findings With Indian Embassy
Singapore Police also requested the public to avoid sharing any videos or images related to the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s demise out of respect for the deceased.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has shared a copy of the post-mortem report of singer Zubeen Garg and SPF’s preliminary findings on his demise with the High Commission of India upon their request.
“Police investigations into this matter are ongoing. The public is advised, out of respect for the deceased, not to share any videos or images related to the circumstances of his demise,” the SPF said in a public statement.
So far, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the singer’s death. The arrested include: Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival; Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s manager; Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, Zubeen’s recordist and drummer; and Amritprabha Mahanta, a singer who was present on the yacht.
The CID investigation is ongoing, with six more individuals reportedly under questioning.
The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati by a commercial flight. Following his death, owing to an accidental drowning, multiple FIRs had been lodged against Siddhartha Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Shyamkanu Mahanta and others, naming them as being allegedly responsible for the singer's untimely demise.
