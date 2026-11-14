20,000 Smiles! Toytales Makes Children’s Day Unforgettable For Feeding India Kids

This Children’s Day – Toytales was the official Toy partner for the Feeding India Campaign. This event was about acknowledging these children and the various people involved pan-India. It was full of fun and games and frolic.

Did you know? Mr. Gaurav Goel, the director of Toytales, had a vision two years back to spread happiness by distributing Toys to these children. He made a vision board and manifested to be able to make this a reality. And finally, on November 13th, his manifestation became a reality. It wouldn’t have been possible without the brand’s relentless efforts to be a part of every retail platform, be it Quick Commerce. E-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores. This time it was 20000 Smiles next time it wishes to reach more than a million smiles.

Toytales, in a short period of time, has become one of the most trusted Toy manufacturers in the country and it envisions becoming the ultimate answer to every consumer looking to buy a toy.

Infact, the brand is also planning to venture into Pet Toys and is determined to become the absolute answer to every pet parent’s wish to give their fur babies joy and happiness.

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Toytales was proud to celebrate kids from different parts of the country who are a part of the Feeding India Campaign.

All the participating members and the children were made to play games like tug-of-war, balancing cones and many more. It was heartwarming to experience so much joy and Healthy competition.

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The most special moment of the event was when the Boxes full of cuddly plushies were opened in front of the kids; it was unreal to witness the innocent faces light up like Diwali lights. The children were jumping with glee and were spoilt for choice. They danced their hearts out and enjoyed every bit of the games and hugging their toys.

Bringing smiles and happiness to their faces was the ultimate goal for everyone involved.