Starting a business often looks simpler from the outside than it feels from the inside. An idea may be promising and customers may show interest, but then the difficult questions begin. Where should limited money go? Which opportunity is worth pursuing? How do you choose the right people, handle competition and prepare for problems you cannot yet see?

For newcomers to entrepreneurship, these questions can be overwhelming. There is plenty of advice telling founders to move fast, take risks and trust their instincts. What is discussed less often is how to make those instincts more reliable. That is the space Abhiraj Gupta explores in The Chanakya Playbook: Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Entrepreneur, published by Rupa Publications.

Abhiraj is Executive Director at IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. His perspective draws on professional experience and management studies at the University of Warwick and the Indian School of Business (ISB). While completing case-study assignments at ISB, he began applying ideas from Chanakya’s Arthashastra to modern business problems. Those assignments eventually became a practical reference for readers seeking a clearer approach to leadership and business strategy.

Learn to Pause Before Making a Call

A new founder is rarely short of decisions. The harder task is deciding what deserves attention and what can wait. Excitement can make the risks of a new opportunity easy to overlook; a setback can trigger an equally rushed response. Abhiraj’s approach begins with the person making the decision.

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One of the book’s central ideas is self-mastery: understanding your emotions, assumptions and habits before trying to manage everyone else. As Abhiraj explained in the interview, the book teaches readers “how to respond to external stimuli rather than reacting to it.”

For an entrepreneur, this is crucial. A customer complaint need not become a defensive argument. A disappointing month may call for a closer look at the numbers, rather than an impulsive cut or expansion. Strong leadership skills begin with the ability to pause, assess the situation and choose a response.

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Turn Big Ideas Into Decisions You Can Use

The Arthashastra examines resources, administration, intelligence, alliances and the conduct of leaders. These subjects may seem distant from the daily pressures of a small business. The book connects their underlying ideas with questions modern readers already face.

Each chapter introduces a concept from the ancient text, connects it with modern management frameworks, examines case studies and counter-examples, and draws out practical applications and key takeaways. Readers are not left with a principle and expected to work out the rest alone.

This matters when business strategy is still new territory. A founder considering a new market needs more than confidence. They must assess their strengths, gaps, competitors, resources and the conditions that could change the outcome. The book encourages this wider view instead of treating every challenge as an isolated problem.

Prepare First, Launch Can Wait

Many first-time entrepreneurs end up firefighting. They launch first and create processes only after something goes wrong, leading to huge mess getting piled up and eventually a business shut down. Abhiraj quotes Chanakya to vouch for preparation before diving head-first into the ocean of business, particularly if you're new to the field.

“Preparation doesn’t mean reaching a point where there won’t be any risks, that’s an unrealistic scenario to begin with,” Abhiraj explains. “It means identifying risks, putting the right processes in place, and planning for changing circumstances. Otherwise, you spend all your time putting out fires instead of focusing on what really matters: building and running your business.”

The same principle applies to people and operations. If an organisation depends entirely on one person’s knowledge, that person’s departure can create a serious gap. Clear processes, shared expectations and a consistent value system help a business continue as it grows. Long-term strength comes not only from individual talent, but also from systems that outlast individuals.

A Manual to Return to, Not Just a Book to Finish

Abhiraj describes The Chanakya Playbook as a manual rather than a book to read once and put away. Its structure is intended to help readers return to a relevant chapter when facing a question about managing a team, assessing competition, allocating resources or preparing for change.

Its usefulness is not limited to founders. Students considering a business career, aspiring managers and experienced professionals can use the ideas to examine how they make decisions and work with others.

“In fact, one of my professors who reviewed the book felt that the knowledge and insights in it were as good as what one gains from an MBA at a leading institute,” Abhiraj claims.

The Real Benefit Is Better Judgement

The book does not promise a formula that will make every venture succeed. Its more useful promise is a way to ask better questions. Have you understood the situation? Are you relying on an assumption? What happens if the plan fails? Will the organisation still work if one key person leaves? Are you responding to events or simply reacting to them?